Highlighting recycling and reuse

MGN

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- People got a few new tricks on how to recycle at the Anita Purves Nature Center.

This event brought attention to recycling in Central Illinois ahead of America Recycle Day on the 15.

U-cycle highlighted what you can recycle at home and how to re-purpose it in arts and crafts projects.

Some of those items include cell phones, ink jet cartridges, batteries and pumpkins.

"This program sort of highlights what can be recycled in the community also kind of highlights why it's important by reducing our usage of natural resources," says Courtney Kwong with U-cycle.

Urbana and Champaign both have information on their city websites about recycling locations.

