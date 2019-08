VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — The yearbook at Villa Grove High School has been named one of the best nationally by Jostens.

They were honored with a plaque and banner as a 2019 National Yearbook Program of Excellence. The award is given out based on creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and managing the yearbook creation process.

Villa Grove is one of just two high schools in the state to receive this honor. For more on this story, tune into WCIA 3 News at six p.m.