DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — High school sports are back, but we all know fans are a bit of a different story. That’s also the case for Danville High School.

If you want to watch one of their games, you’ll have to do it virtually. They need your help to start streaming.

The high school posted on Facebook, saying YouTube requires at least a thousand subscribers for them to start streaming. They aren’t there yet. If you want to help, you’ll need to subscribe to their channel by heading here.