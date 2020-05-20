High school leaving SVC to join VVC

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The athletic director of Watseka High School sports announced the 2020 – 2021 school year will be the last year the school will take part in the Sangamon Valley Conference.

It and two other SVC schools, Iroquois West and Cissna Park, are all joining the Vermilion Valley Conference the following year, 2021 – 22.

Current VVC schools: