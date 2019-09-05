High school get a generous donation for trades class

MONTICELLO, Ill (WCIA)–A Piatt County high school class got the donation of a lifetime for a new program this year.

The industrial technology class at Monticello High School has been working to set up its new workspace and asked tool companies if they have signs they could donate.

This class started from scratch a few weeks ago and they needed tools. But they weren’t sure how they were going to get them because there isn’t an established budget for this class yet. Ryan Woodham, the teacher, thinks they’ll have about $5,000 to spend. With this donation, they won’t have to spend any of their money on tools for years.

It looks like a tool shed exploded as boxes of equipment line the walls of what will be the industrial technology classroom at Monticello High School.

“This was the first year for it so as a start-up we claimed a storage room,” Rayn Woodham explains.

Just a few weeks into this new program the students are laying a foundation for the curriculum and finishing their own workspace.

“The walls were all white and kind of boring so I reached out to Milwaukee and asked them if they have any posters or banner or poster they would be willing to donate and they replied no they’re sorry they didn’t but they would like to make a donation in tools,” Woodham says. “I never imagined we would get 50 thousand dollars worth of tools.”

When the boxes were unpacked the students couldn’t believe what was happening.

“It was unbelievable. I was like all these new tools that I get to use,” Chloe Clark says.

“Whenever one of our friends in the class told us how much one of the specific tools cost I was blown away because there were 22 of them,” Hunter Weeks explains.

Now they have everything they will need, to teach this class. This act of kindness from a stranger means more to the students than Milwaukee Tools will ever know.

“I think about how selfless that person must be to give us all these tools that we can barely fit into a room and we get to use. it’s kind of overwhelming,” Clark explains.

Until Wednesday the only tools the students had to work with were handheld, like screwdrivers and hammers. Now they will be able to work with power tools like saws and drills.