High school football state champs honored at State House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A state-championship-winning area high school football team was honored for its achievements in the House of Representatives Wednesday.

The Rochester Rockets won the 5A State Championship in November. Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) was on hand to introduce the team to lawmakers.

House adopts Resolution 773 to mark the accomplishment of the Rochester Rockets High School Football team winning the 5A State Championship in November.

“It was an honor to recognize the Rockets at the Capitol,” said Butler. “Not only is the storied Rochester High School football program one of the winningest programs in the entire state, this title was won in truly impressive fashion. The Rockets moved up from 4A to the 5A class in 2019 and still went on to outscore their 5A playoff opponents 2 to 1. Congratulations to all the players and coaches!”

After the Rockets finished the season with a record of 13 – 1, they went on to win four playoff games against LaSalle-Peru, Highland, Springfield rival Sacred Heart-Griffin, and Mascoutah en route to their 42 – 28 championship game victory over the Mustangs of Chicago St. Rita. With this their eighth state football title, Rochester High School is now one of the top 5 winningest football programs in Illinois football playoff history.