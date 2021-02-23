High electric bills after extremely cold weather

Roberts, Ill. (WCIA) —

Some people in Central Illinois have seen an increase in their electricity bills. They jumped after the extreme winter weather we had last week.

WCIA put out a call to action on our Facebook page. People commented saying they saw no change, while others saw near 70 dollar increases.

One man impacted does budget billing with Ameren. That means his bill is typically close to the same amount each month, but the winter weather caused his bill to raise by 60 dollars. He says during these times, that’s a lot of money.

“And it definitely wasn’t in my budget to do that so we had to make some adjustments to be able to afford to do that this month,” Murray Meents, Ameren customer and Roberts resident, said.

“It can effect the supply of energy. obviously demand went up throughout the country and that can actually have an impact here in Illinois,” Ameren Director of Communication Tucker Kennedy said.

Ameren did give warnings to customers that prices may go up, so it was not a shock for most. Ameren says they have extra natural gas stored so they were prepared, but say it was hard with the supply and demand because of the severe cold.