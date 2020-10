FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Hickory Point Mall is under new management.

A Sept. 20 statement from the Namdar Realty Group says it closed their sale of the property on Aug. 26.

The mall was constructed in 1977 and remodeled in 2000. It’s located next to I-72 and the U.S. Route 51 interchange.

On Aug, 20., WCIA reported the mall’s previous owner, CBL & Associates Properties, had said they are planning on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Oct. 1.