Henslick trial: Closing arguments

Local News

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Attorneys are delivering closing arguments Friday in Holly Cassano’s murder trial, where Michael Henslick is accused of killing her in 2009.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar started his closing argument by showing the jury evidence pictures. “You can believe his statement just by itself. you don’t need all these other things.” He then referenced Cassano’s stab wounds and said, “If his only intent was to just kill her, there was not reason to stab, and stab, and stab.”

Lozar urged the jury to find Henslick guilty of first-degree murder committed with “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty.”

As First Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus made her closing argument, she said, “The lack of evidence is incredibly important in this case.” She claimed out of the thousands of pieces of evidence, the state only tested less than 1 percent of them.

Yanchus said if the jury found Henslick guilty, she’s asking them not to find that he killed her in an “exceptionally brutal or cruel way.”

She then said Henslick’s statement to investigators in the interview video “means nothing,” because they coerced him to talk.

After the state’s rebuttal, the jury went off to deliberate.

