Henslick on tape

Snow for the most will be winding up today, but at the same time, a frigid air mass will rush in along with blustery winds to create icy road conditions and isolated pockets of blowing snow which will reduce visibilites. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon today.

Temperatures will consistently fall as we go throughout the day with the majority of any light snow showing up north of I-74. Wind chills will also nosedive during the day and will be near if not below zero for most locations. Highs will occur this morning in the 20s and 30s, with temps fall into the teens by the afternoon. Winds will come out of the northwest at 15 to 30 mph.