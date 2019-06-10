Helping customers keep cool Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- People are going home a little happier and they have Ameren Illinois to thank.

Ameren donated free cooling units to people. It partnered with the Salvation Army to help customers escape the summer heat. People lined up in the parking lot to get an air conditioner.

Salvation Army reps say they don't expect to have any left by the end of the day. They gave away 50. People had to meet income qualifications.

The Salvation Army says Ameren has given out fans before, but this is the first time providing air conditioning units. Ameren reps say this is needed this time of year.

Only Ameren customers could get one. It's not just happening here. Ameren Illinois is giving away 500 units throughout its service area. Ameren also passed out AC units at the Decatur Macon County Corporation handing out about 75.

