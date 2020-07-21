Help with your electric bill

The pandemic has made it hard for some people to pay their next bill.

Now the Champaign county regional planning commission might be able to help. They announced its low-income energy assistance plan is starting again.

Households that are struggling to pay their electric bill can apply, priority will be given to those who are currently without power.

Community manager Dawn Rear sees the impact it has on people’s lives.

“It will help them to not have to stress about that one bill if they have other bills and I think its a great helping source that our community can provide”

You can apply at the Brookens administrative center in Urbana. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.For more information and details on if you qualify, you can go their website.