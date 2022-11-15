MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Bus drivers at the Maroa-Forsyth School District in Macon County were conducting safety checks on their buses this morning.

They were inspecting the buses related to the winter weather before heading out to pick up kids on the bus, something they do regularly.

“We’re keeping the buses warm, keeping them cleaned off,” said Amy Harper, a bus driver for the Maroa-Forsyth School District. “We’re keeping our kids safe.”

But she wanted to remind us that their job of keeping students safe is only a part of the equation.

Other drivers can also help keep school bus drivers and students safe, especially during winter weather.

“They need to slow down and make sure they are paying attention to our stop arms,” Harper said.

That’s something several of the bus drivers noted has been an issue in recent years. But they all agreed that during winter weather, it is extra important to take caution.

“Roads are slick and kids are crossing the road,” Harper said.

Illinois law states that it is illegal to pass a school bus with the stop sign arm out and red lights flashing as it is stopped to pick up or discharge riders.