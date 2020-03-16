Help ID robbery/battery suspects

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for tips to identify two suspects wanted for aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. The crimes happened about 11:15 pm, Sunday, March 1, outside One Stop Food and Liquor, in the 700-block of North Neil, Champaign.

One suspect asked the victim for change for a $20 bill. When the victim pulled out his wallet, the suspects tried to grab it. A struggle took place and one suspect brandished a knife.

$1,460 dollars was missing from the victim’s wallet after the incident. The suspects are both male, black, in their 20s. One wore a light blue hoodie, jeans and white shoes while the second wore a dark blue hoodie with a white stripe, red shirt, dark jeans and yellow/black shoes.







Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com