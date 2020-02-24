Help ID accused thief

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities hope the public can help identify a suspected thief. It happened about 3 pm, Tuesday, February 18, at Arrowhead Lanes, in the 1400-block of North McKinley Avenue, Champaign.

The suspect walked into the business and entered the office where he stole two bank bags from an open safe. He got away with about $1,000. The suspect is male, black, 5’7″ and 160 lbs. He was caught on surveillance video wearing a white jacket, dark pants and red/white shoes.



Arrowhead Lanes suspected thief

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com