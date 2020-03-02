Help ID 2 accused of stealing/cashing checks

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for help identifying two people believed to be stealing checks from area mailboxes. The checks are being reproduced and cashed.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video and were last seen in the Springfield area, January 31, driving a dark-colored, newer model SUV, believed to be a Kia Soul.



If you can identify either suspect, call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US