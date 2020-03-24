Help for vets within easy reach

NATIONAL (WCIA) — A national resource is available for service members and veterans who may be struggling with isolation during social distancing measures mandated during the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Vets4Warriors, housed at the Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care National Call Center, is a one-of-a-kind, 24/7, peer-support network for any veteran, service member, family member or caregiver, anywhere in the world.

Callers can get immediate, free, long-term peer support through confidential phone, chat, text and email conversations. Vets4Warriors is up, running and ready to help especially during the total up upheaval and uncertainty the world currently finds itself in.

Vets4Warriors

(855) 838 – 8255