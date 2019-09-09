Hefty grant goes toward training

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department now has more than a quarter of a million dollars for training and equipment from a federal grant.

It has one year to spend the money. Another grant paid for them to hire these six new firefighters. This money will toward their training.

It also pays for turn-out gear, EMT training, and HAZMAT operations. The City of Danville is still required to match 10 percent of that amount, so they’ll be paying $25,000. But it’s a much softer blow.

“We’re still kindof feeling the effects of the recession. This just helps alleviate that, so in the future, hopefully, casinos are coming… that we have a better economic outlook in the town,” said Firefighters Local 429 President Brian Hogg.

This is a competitive grant. The exact amount of it is based on what a particular fire department needs. Danville fire accepted the grant last Friday. Those six new firefighters joined the department in early January.

Hiring them also put a dent in the city’s budget woes. It was part of the SAFER grant. Those mostly focus on staffing.