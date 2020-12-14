Heerey Foundation, UIUC Hillel increase scholarships for Jewish students

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bernard Heerey Family Foundation is renewing and increasing the number of scholarships offered to Jewish students with the Hillel at the U. of I. for a third year.

The Illini Hillel is managing the scholarship program, which is providing $2,000 merit-based scholarship to 36 Jewish students per semester, a press release says.

In the first year of the program, 20 student scholarships were given out.

The Bernard Heerey Family Foundation and Hillel began offering scholarships to students in spring of last year.

“The scholarship is aimed at enhancing Jewish learning and ritual at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign through practice and learning,” a press release says.

“In times when tensions on campus run high, and families are struggling financially due to the pandemic, we are happy to offer opportunities for additional involvement and financial relief to students,” says Erez Cohen, Executive Director of Hillel.

Heerey scholars meet regularly throughout the semester and participate in Jewish learning, the release says.

It adds safety guidelines set by the U. of I. and the Hillel made it possible for current scholars to continue meeting in-person in the fall semester.

“The Heery Scholarship continuing even as the world has dramatically altered has provided me with structure and has kept the community that has been built in previous years together,” says Jenna Brody, a Junior at the University of Illinois and a scholarship recipient. “It means a lot to me that I can go through each week with a sense of normalcy and knowing that I will be interacting with people in the Jewish community face to face.

Hillel is opening the application for the Spring semester scholarship and is expecting a higher number of applications.

For more information, click here. Applications for Spring 2021 are due January 30.