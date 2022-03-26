CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A police investigation is underway Saturday night in Champaign near 4th and Bradley.

A man has been called out of the house by police. Only one person at this time has exited the home. He has left in a police vehicle.

The scene is located to the east of the Church of the Living God and east of the Canadian National railroad crossing on Bradley.

Our crew on the scene has witnessed crime scene tape blocking off Bradley between 4th and 5th street in front of the Douglass Square Apartments.

The Champaign City SWAT Team is also on scene with Champaign Police.

Police have not provided any information to WCIA as to the nature of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.