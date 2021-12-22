Heavy fire damages house; family manage to escape

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston firefighters were dispatched to 629 W Elm Lot 159 for a report of a structure fire at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

When the crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming out of a bedroom window. They were able to put out the fire quickly.

According to Fire Chief Steve Bennett, there was heavy fire damage to the bedroom and smoke and heat damage to the rest of the residence.

Chief Bennett said the residents were home at the time of the fire but they were able to escape. One resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The residents have been displaced due to the extensive damage.

Crews were on scene until around 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.