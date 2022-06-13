CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many families are finding ways to stay cool around the community during this heat wave. Angela Jamerson took her grandchildren to Hessel Park in Champaign to cool off on Monday afternoon.

“What better way to spend a hot early summer late spring day than here at the water park,” she said.

Others, however, work long days outside in the heat. Corey Brubaker, landscape foreman with Merrill Landscaping, is used to spending hours outside in the sun. On Monday, he spent his afternoon working on a new patio in Savoy.

“We always take precautions for sure. I’ve taken more breaks today than I usually do. We have a cooler of water with us. I don’t know, we kind of plan each day based on what it is. We definitely prepared for the heat with the water and extra breaks,” Brubaker said.

Dr. Fred Burke is an emergency room doctor at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. He said being outside all day can cause various heat illnesses. Most patients he has seen so far have been battling forms of heat exhaustion. But, heat stroke is the most severe form.

Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or chest pain are all symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Anyone can suffer from heat related illnesses, but especially seniors and people taking certain medications. Dr. Burke warned that some medicine can dehydrate you or raise your body temperature.

If you’re unsure whether you should visit a doctor, Dr. Burke said to closely watch a few key symptoms.

“A key rule of thumb is if you can’t keep anything down. If you’re with someone and feel confused, feel dazed, or out of it, and you’re just having persistent chest pain, those are times you should come to the hospital,” he said.