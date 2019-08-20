Heat causes early dismissal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– Tuesday’s heat index is expected to be high. That’s why one Champaign high school has decided to let their students out early. Students at Central High School will be getting out about two hours earlier than normal, just after 1:00 PM. Being that the building is less than half air-conditioned, they want to make sure the students are safe while they’re in school.

As for the students who play sports or are in the band, their coaches or directors will make the decision on any changes to the practice schedule and communicate that with their students. But they must follow the high- heat guidelines set by the district.

Both school and MTD buses will be available to make sure students get home.

Centennial is fully air-conditioned so they will not be letting their students out early.

Here is Central’s revised class schedule:

1st period: 8:05-8:38

2nd period: 8:43-9:16

3rd period: 9:21-9:54

7th period: 9:59-10:32

4th period: 10:37-11:10

5th period: 11:15-11:48

8th period: 11:53-12:26

6th period: 12:31-1:05