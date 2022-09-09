CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The World Suicide Prevention Day is coming around the corner. The community is taking actions for awareness.

Heart of Illinois Jeeps will hold a suicide prevention cruise on September 10. Officials said they raise funds with the hope to call for attention to mental health resources and help end the stigma of distress.

The crew will start the day at the Farmer City Raceway, stop at Atlanta to visit the Route 66 Museum, and travel to the Tremont City Park where drivers will enjoy festivities with vendors, face painting, food and music.

At Dusk, all the Jeeps will shine their lights in silence, supporting the lost loved ones and people who struggle daily.

Plenty of raffle items will be available to win at the end. Officials said that the start time may change and recommended watching for messages.