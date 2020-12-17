Hearing held in Champaign over Community Activist’s petition to be put on city ballot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–A community activist has been pushing to get his name on the ballot for the 3rd district in Champaign.

Justin Michael Hendrix faced an objection from an opponent on the grounds he chose to petition in predominantly minority communities.

Today they had a hearing with the city election board where Hendrix showed signatures and affidavits to confirm he had community support behind the petition.

A verdict on whether to officially put Hendrix’s name on the ballot will be decided at 7 p-m tomorrow.

