Hearing examining DCFS after toddler death

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 01:56 PM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 05:13 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Members of the House's top child welfare committee will look into the death of central Illinois toddler.

State Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) along with others will examine the response of the Department of Children and Family Services in the case of 2 year old Tanaja Barnes. 

 

 

