Hearing examining DCFS after toddler death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Members of the House's top child welfare committee will look into the death of central Illinois toddler.
State Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) along with others will examine the response of the Department of Children and Family Services in the case of 2 year old Tanaja Barnes.
