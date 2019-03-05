Hearing examining DCFS after toddler death Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Members of the House's top child welfare committee will look into the death of central Illinois toddler.

State Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) along with others will examine the response of the Department of Children and Family Services in the case of 2 year old Tanaja Barnes.