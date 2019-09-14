URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Families in Champaign County got to spend time learning about habits for kids. At the first Healthy Lives 4 Kids day in Urbana, kids got to track their steps, do yoga, and run through an obstacle course.

They did it to help push kids in the right direction with their health. Organizers say the things they learned today could easily be done at home also.

“It’s very important. these are things you could easily replicate very easy in your home with some simple things that you could purchase at a Dollar General or somewhere like that that you could easily do in your home,” Sheri Mckiernan says.

Andy the Ambulance was also there hanging out with the kids.