Healthcare workers look after their mental well-being

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — Working in the healthcare field can be challenging but for some it is harder now than ever before.

Many are labeling healthcare workers heroes, working on the front lines. They are putting their lives at risk every day. But that can take a toll.

One example is a New York City emergency room doctor who took her own life a few days ago. She had been treating coronavirus patients and fighting the virus herself. Lorna Breen was only 49. Although our area is not facing the more than 150,000 cases like New York, a lot of the struggles she faced are felt across the field. Especially in situations like losing a patient.

OSF RN Jessica Vela said there are resources to help. “A lot of our grieving or our opportunity to cope with losing a patient comes with our team, so working on having that support system as a department or as a hospital.” Vela said there is never any shame in admitting you are not okay. Even so, most resources are confidential.

People can also use an app called SilverCloud to help them manage stress. OSF also has an employee assistance program for anyone seeking mental health resources.

There are also ways to help brighten any healthcare worker’s day. They said a simple “thank you” can go a long way.