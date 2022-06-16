CHAMPAGIN, IL (WCIA) — Father’s Day is this Sunday, and it serves as a good reminder for dads to check their health.

Some doctors said some men to tend to put off screenings or other health procedures. So, doctors recommend scheduling a trip to the doctor if you have put it off and say colonoscopies, checking for colon cancer and diabetes are all good exams to get done.

Dr. Joseph Calvo said one of the biggest changes he has seen is colon cancer in younger men. He said it is something that can be avoided if caught early.

“Yeah, nobody wants to do it, but you’re going to be glad you did it, specifically with this kind of screening that we talk about,” Calvo said. “I think it’s the most important, you know, check your cholesterol levels, which they should, your high blood pressure, they should check that.”

Dr. Calvo also said the best Father’s Day gift you can give is ensuring your own health, so you can help others. He said prioritizing your health should always be a top priority.