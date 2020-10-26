Health officials warn state to ‘refocus’

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state’s top health expert was in tears Friday after COVID-19 cases surged statewide.

Bur Dr. Ezika is not the only one worried by the new wave. Some students at UIUC are considering staying on campus instead of returning home for the holidays.

“I don’t blame them for doing that, staying home,” says junior Logan Angone. “You’re at risk of getting real sick. That’s probably a smart thing to do.”

One reason students feel safe there: an abundance of testing, driving the positivity rate down to 0.22%.

“They’re doing a good job of getting ahead of it and making sure everybody’s getting tested,” says Angone. “If you don’t get tested they will find you. I think they’re doing a good job, I don’t know how they would do it better. I got no suggestions.”

The state and regional numbers are a growing concern for the Sangamon County Health Board.

“I can tell you, this is the worst I’ve ever seen,” says Dr. Donald Graham.

Tighter regulations could kick in soon.

“Everyone in this county and in this region can help stop this spread and bring the counts down,” says Sangamon County Health Board President Dr. Brian Miller. “If they refocus their attention.”

Miller warns this surge is far bigger now than it was in the Spring.

“All of a sudden, the slope of the numbers went up dramatically,” says Miller. “And this spike that we saw in late April, was dwarfed by what we’re seeing in July and August. And now in September and October. This is not a good thing.