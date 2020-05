MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials said there are now two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The Joint Crisis Communication Team said there are a total of 113 confirmed cases in Macon County, including 12 deaths.

An infographic from the Macon County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics in the county.

They are asking the community to do what they can to stop the spread of the virus. This includes staying home as often as possible; thoroughly and frequently washing your hands; using a mask in public places; and self-monitoring your health.