Health Officials remind people to stay up to date on all vaccines, not just COVID

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Health officials in Champaign county still want people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but they’re also reminding people to stay up to date with other vaccines.

They say because routine shots weren’t a requirement for online learning last year, many families are at least a year behind on shots. They’re asking people to make sure they’re updated on everything so we don’t see other outbreaks.

“We don’t want to be in a position where we miss vaccines because of COVID, and now we have an outbreak of measles or mumps, or something else we’ve not even seen in years,” health official Awais Vaid said.

If you’ve had all your shots but still need to get your COVID vaccine, you can set up an appointment at your local pharmacy or go to C.U.P.H.D.’s weekly vaccine clinic. That takes place every Friday.