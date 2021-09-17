Health officials: No bump in COVID-19 cases following Illini football opener

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Health officials said the Illini football opener was not a COVID-19 mass spreader event.

Following the game two weeks ago, they began keeping a close eye on COIVD-19 cases in Champaign County. The crowd was largely unmasked where face coverings were required.

On Friday, Champaign County Public Health Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said they are pleased there has not been a bump in cases following the first two football games. He attributed the news to a highly vaccinated campus community.