Health officials announce 4,762 new cases of COVID-19, including 29 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,762 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 29 more deaths.

This marked the lowest number of daily total deaths in the state since November 13, 2020, when 27 deaths were reported.

Deaths were listed in the following counties:

Christian County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 2 males 70s

Fayette County: 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 male 70s

Jackson County: 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 1 female 50s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Marshall County: 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s

McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Monroe County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 975,352 cases, including 16,674 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,987 specimens for a total 13,436,652.

As of last night, 3,799 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 458 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 26, 2020 – January 1, 2021 is 8.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 26, 2020 – January 1, 2021 is 9.6%