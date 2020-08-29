Health officials announce 1,880 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 1,880 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 8,008.

“Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we’ve now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a statement. “As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let’s do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts.”

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 231,363 cases.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 22 – August 28 is 4.0%.

As of last night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 349 patients were in the ICU and 134 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.