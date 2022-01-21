Health official: Tips for extremely cold weather

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s that time of the year to prepare yourself and your loved ones for extremely cold weather…

Amol Naik, MD, Family Medicine, said exposure to freezing temperatures can lead to concerning health hazards such as frostbite, hypothermia and increased risk of heart attacks.

“As little as 20 to 30 mins you can start seeing frostbite and other issues related to cold weather,” Dr. Naik stated.

He said layering up is very important. Three thin layers of clothing are good and even better than one layer of bulky clothing, he added.

Staying out of the wind is also a good idea. Trying to stay dry is another good tip.

“Wetness can enhance hypothermia and frostbite,” Dr. Nail explained.

Most importantly, Dr. Naik suggested people limit exposure to extremely cold temperatures as much as possible.