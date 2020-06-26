Health experts warn to keep using masks

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With more of the state being back open, it may seem like things are getting back to normal.

Because of that, health experts are trying to remind people not to forget about the guidelines that got us here. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says they have seen other states scaling back some of their openings. For Illinois, they are just one of a handful of states who have met the federal government’s guidelines to reopen. Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid says it’s key to keeping Illinois moving forward, and not back.

“We are in a much better position than we were when we were in phase one or two,” says Vaid. “But again, the success is only going to be dependent on how well our community, our residents of the community take this seriously.”

C-UPHD also says they will be paying close attention to hospitilization and positivity rates. Those two stats are going to show if the reopening plan is going well. Right now the positivity rate in Illinois is at three percent and COVID patients are taking up only ten percent of ICU beds.