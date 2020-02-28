Health education students Taking Down Tobacco

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2014, file photo, a man smokes a cigarette on Main Street in Westminster, Mass. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to sign a law on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, banning sales of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola), File

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of students is working to clean the air and create safe spaces. Taking Down Tobacco is a health advocacy group at Prairie Central High School.

The group hopes the Village of Forrest will adopt a policy restricting all nicotine products, including tobacco and vape, from designed areas in Forrest public parks including South Park, North Park, Railroad Park and Dale Horine Baseball Field.

From left to right (front row) Emmy Bell, Cheyenne Bazzell, Alyssa Stein, Anna Montgomery; (middle row) Erin Fogarty, Nicholette Semmerling, Carson Zimmerman, Blake Mashburn, Lexi Schilling, Katie Haas, Brenna Wells, Paige Crabtree, Tyler Farrell, Braydon Sisco, Journey Mowery; (third row) Andy Krenz, Morgan Farris, Arlis Fehr, Carson Van Scoy, Seth Rigsby, Eli Grabon, Eli Steidinger, Drew Haberkorn, Scott Willi. (Not pictured Hank Krueger and Hunter Marten)

The group is made up of health education students led by health education teacher Scott Willi and Livingston County Health Department’s health education and marketing director Erin Fogarty. Weekly group meetings are funded by the Illinois Tobacco-Free Communities grant.

Members learn how to engage local government and advocate for change they feel strongly benefits the community. Members chose the group’s name, Taking Down Tobacco, developed its mission statement and created the ordinances they wanted to support in the community.

Members are currently collecting signatures and letters of support for their proposal. They plan to present their findings at the village board’s March 9 meeting.