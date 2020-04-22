Health dept. withholding COVID-19 patient information from first responders

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — We’ve told you about the way Macon County is telling first responders about COVID-19 patients. They’re only told about them if they get a call involving a patient.

However, Piatt County is doing things differently. Their first responders are only being notified if a patient consents to that information being shared. The Illinois Attorney General told counties they could share the information in the case of an emergency, but it’s not mandatory, meaning public health departments can choose to withhold it in the name of patient safety. That’s the case for Dewitt-Piatt Bi-county Public Health District.

In Macon County, first responders were concerned for their safety when responding to calls that may involve COVID-19 patients. The Macon County Health District at first advised them to wear PPE to every call and act as if every call involved a COVID-19 patient. However, first responders argued they did not have enough PPE to do this. Dewitt Piatt Bi-County Public Health Department Administrator David Remmert said his health department is equipped with PPE that they will give to any first responder who requests it.