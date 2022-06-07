WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Although summer break has just begun, the Iroquois County Public Health Department is encouraging parents to begin schedule their children’s back-to-school vaccines early.

The ICPHD said scheduling vaccinations now helps parents avoid the rush that will occur closer to the first day of school. That rush can make it difficult for parents to schedule appointments.

People who are unsure of whether their child needs vaccinations for school can contact their doctor or the ICPHD to review their child’s vaccine records. The ICPHD can bill most major health insurance companies for vaccinations and children who do not have insurance can receive a vaccine at a discounted rate.

The ICPHD is located in the Iroquois County Administrative Building, located at 1001 East grant Street in Watseka. For more information or to schedule an appointment, people can call 815-432-2483.