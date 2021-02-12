Health departments struggle to keep up with vaccine demand

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County health districts are struggling to keep up with the demand for vaccines. That shortage isn’t each individual county’s fault. The state determines the amount they receive.

That amount is based on a variety of factors. One being population and another being how much the state has available to distribute. Another is based on performance. Vermilion County Public Health leaders said that means, if a county is giving out a lot of vaccines, then the state will start giving them more in return. That’s because the state doesn’t want to give a county a lot of vaccines and see those doses sitting in storage without being used.

Unfortunately, those factors seem to be working against Vermilion County. They just found out they won’t be getting a shipment of vaccines next week.

“For the many, many people who are waiting for their first dose of vaccinations, I understand you’re frustrated. This was a sudden change on us. This is not just Vermilion county; this is a much larger problem than that, and one we’re hoping to get taken care of very quickly,” said Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Doug Toole.

The good news is, if you scheduled an appointment for one of the upcoming vaccine clinics in Vermilion County, you’ll still be getting your shot. Toole said they won’t schedule appointments if they don’t have doses available for those appointments.

It gets complicated, though. While the state hasn’t told Vermilion County when their next shipment for first-doses will come, they have been told they will get a second shipment for people who have gotten their first dose or who have scheduled their first dose appointments already (for the two upcoming clinics this month). Toole added they are confident they have enough vaccines for their two clinics on February 18 and 25. They’ll be giving out a combined 1,200 doses on those days.

We reached out to both Macon and Champaign county’s health department. They explained that any shortages they experience are also because the state determines how many doses they receive and when they receive them.