Health department updates efforts to keep community safe amid COVID

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) is continuing its efforts to serve and to keep the community informed during this pandemic.

According to officials, the Surge Center is now the primary means of getting a COVID-19 screening, a release-from-isolation date and a release letter. The Center can be reached at 1-312-777-1999. Employees here are State employees and are not VCHD employees. This is being done to centralize the contact-tracing process, to make the process more efficient and to relieve some of the burdens on local health departments.

It is extremely difficult to keep up with this large volume of new COVID-19 cases, officials said. As a result, they cannot guarantee that employees, students or children in daycare will have a specific letter by the time of their release from isolation or quarantine. Health officials, therefore, highly encouraged companies and schools to allow a return to work, school or daycare with proof of a positive test and the completion of a five-day isolation period from that test.

They also suggest Vermilion County residents to utilize all the tools that help reduce severe illnesses from this pandemic including vaccinations, boosters, masking, social distancing, handwashing, disinfecting, testing and staying home when sick.

