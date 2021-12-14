Health department to temporarily reduce clinic hours

FILE – This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo shows vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health (LCDPH) walk-in clinic will not open until 1 p.m. on Wednesday due to staffing issues.

Officials said LCDPH will be offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the walk-in clinic during the limited Wednesday afternoon hours. The scheduled Moderna booster clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., which requires pre-registration, will not be affected. People who have pre-registered for the booster clinic should still plan to attend.

For more information regarding COVID-19 and clinic operations, please call (217) 735-2317 or visit the health department website.