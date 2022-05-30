DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is hosting two vaccine clinics this week to help people stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The clinics will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at the MCHD building in Decatur, located at 1221 E Condit St. People are eligible to receive a vaccine from the MCHD if they meet the following criteria:

Live or work in Macon County

Are at least five years of age (to receive Pfizer) or at least 18 years of age (to receive Moderna or Johnson & Johnson)

Be available to receive a second dose on the appropriate return date (if applicable)

People who want to get a vaccine for themselves or their children can schedule an appointment by calling 217-423-6988 ext. 1100. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.

People should bring a form of ID and/or a copy of their insurance card and complete and print out vaccine forms. The forms will also be available at the clinic. People should also wear a face covering and short-sleeve shirt.