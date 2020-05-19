Health department announces seventh COVID-19 death in county

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department said a seventh resident with COVID-19 has died.
They said the patient was a resident at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility. Additionally, the health department said there were three new COVID-19 cases confirmed as of Tuesday.
Officials said there are a total of 91 cases in Coles County, 49 of which are associated with Charleston Rehab. Of the total number of cases, 24 have recovered and 55 are currently recovering and five are hospitalized.