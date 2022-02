PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Horizon Health will offer discounted health screenings at its clinic in Paris this Friday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Offered screenings include those for blood pressure, blood sugar and lipid panel (HDL, LDL and triglycerides). The cost for all three screenings is $25. Patients wanting to get blood sugars tests are asked to fast for eight hours prior to the screening.

Appointments, which are required, can be scheduled by calling 217-466-4228.