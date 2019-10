SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Joan Dykstra is reading to students as part of Head Start Awareness Month.

She is scheduled to read some of her favorite books to kids at the Savoy Early Childhood Education Center at 8:30, 9:15 and 10 am, Friday. She is also expected to talk about what it means to be a mayor.

Head Start Awareness Month was created in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan. The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission took over leadership of the program in the county in 1995.