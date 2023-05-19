CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — May 19, 2021, is a day Chris Oberheim’s family will never forget. It’s the day their lives changed forever when he was killed in the line of duty with the Champaign Police Department.

“It’s one of those days where you just..you remember every little detail of it. You remember driving over to Champaign just like we did this morning,” Matt Oberheim, Chris’ younger brother, described.

“A devastating call, we really didn’t know what the seriousness of the situation was,” he added.

But, he had quickly learned what had happened. His brother Chris was responding to a domestic situation at an apartment in Champaign when someone shot him and Officer Jeff Creel. Oberheim was killed.

From that moment, the Oberheim family’s lives changed forever.

“Brings back a lot of memories that are really still very raw,” Kim Dobson, Chris’ father-in-law, said.

Time hasn’t healed the wounds, even years later.

“Two years ago I got a phone call from Amber at about 4:20 in the morning, oddly enough I woke up this morning at 4:20,” Dobson said. “That was kind of strange. In my head, laying there for a half hour, 45 minutes, just went over the events that happened that day and how clear everything still is.”

He said they’d always play softball together and work on projects around the house.

“He wasn’t the greatest mechanic in the world. He would probably hate me for saying that but it’s true,” Dobson added.

Matt Oberheim is remembering the happy memories too, like family vacations.

“He was a blast to be around. A lot of fun,” he described.

He said having community events like Champaign’s annual police memorial at West Side Park helps keep the legacy alive.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice serving his community. For that, we’re forever thankful and certainly, we’ll never forget,” Matt Oberheim added.

The memorial event was a powerful ceremony with rows of people, fire trucks holding the American flag and the Champaign Police squad car in honor of Chris Oberheim.

They also honored fallen Champaign Officers Robert Tatman and Thomas Dodsworth.