Haven’t received your mail-in ballot yet? This could by why

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of people living in Champaign County have been calling us, asking why you haven’t gotten your mail-in ballots. We decided to do some digging to figure out what’s going on.

We found out that it’s too soon to be worried about it. Legally, mail-in ballots couldn’t even be sent out until last Thursday. Some of you expected to be getting yours around this time because it’s been about a week. Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons says they just sent theirs out today. He says there were some issues they had to work out before they did that.

“We’re getting a lot of rhetoric coming from the White House and other places. Some of the local Republicans are talking about these issues, trying to raise issues about vote by mail. And I think it undermines the process. So we want to try to keep the focus on how we move forward,” said Ammons.

We talked to the state board of elections. They also said there’s no reason to be concerned yet, but if you requested a ballot on or before October 1st, there’s a statute requiring it to get to you by this coming Tuesday. Also, starting yesterday, if you request a ballot, it has to be sent to you within two business days.

If you applied for a mail-in ballot, but you decide to vote in-person, you’ll need to take your ballot and surrender it at a voting site. They’ll give you a regular one to use. If you decide to vote in-person before you’ve received your mail-in ballot, you will have to explain your situation to the election judge at the election site. They’ll have you sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury, saying you will not use your mail-in ballot to vote. You’ll need to destroy your ballot once it arrives.

Mail-ins can be requested until October 29. They’ll need to be postmarked by November 3.