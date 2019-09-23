Haunted house revamps for reopening

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Baldwin Asylum opens September 28 for it’s seventh season, and they say there is plenty in store for new and old visitors.

The haunted house added new scares including a new front facade, animatronics, and a toxic waste room. Owner Marc Dams says they have made more changes this offseason than ever before. He says there are no plans of stopping.

“I will do it as long as I can,” says Dams. “As long as we have the funding to pull it off and the man power to make it happen, I’m in. This is what we do.”

Baldwin Asylum only runs on the weekends through the end of October. The website Haunted Illinois ranked them in the state’s Top Ten last year with a ‘high’ scare factor.